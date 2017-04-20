Doctor shares preventative measures to protect your sight from ‘blue light’ screens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, "Computer Vision Syndrome" affects about 90 percent of the people who spend three hours or more a day at their computer or other display devices.

Dr. James Stringham says electronic devices use “blue light” to produce high-energy bright whites on the screen which have been found to damage the retina. Everyone is at risk.

The average American adult spends 11 hours a day in front of an electronic screen, cell phone, tablet, computer and TV, while children are exposed 6.5 hours, and even toddlers receive an average of 2.5 hours of damaging blue light every day. Computer Vision Syndrome has replaced carpal tunnel as the No. 1 workplace complaint. In addition, blue light exposure has been correlated with earlier onset of macular degeneration—down from age 65 to 60 years.

Stringham demonstrated preventative measures that can save our sight.