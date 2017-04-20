Police officer, gunman dead in shooting on Champs-Elysées in Paris

PARIS — Paris police say that a gunman killed one police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees shopping district.

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press that the attacker targeted police guarding the area near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station Thursday night at the center of the avenue popular with tourists.

The avenue has been closed and authorities are telling people to avoid the area. Video showed the normally busy area empty of residents and tourists but teeming with security officers at 9:30 p.m at night, local time.

French police tweeted, “Police intervention underway in the area of the #ChampsElysees avoid the sector and follow the instructions of the police forces.”

CNN’s Paris bureau is witnessing a large police operation in the area.

The attack came three days before the first round of France’s tense presidential election. Security is high around the vote after France has been attacked in recent years.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.