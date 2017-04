NEW YORK — Tennis great Serena Williams announced Wednesday that she is pregnant.

Williams, 35, dropped the news on her Snapchat channel with a side-profile bathing suit selfie captioned with the words, “20 weeks.”

In December, Williams revealed that she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The pair had been dating since the fall of 2015 but kept their romance mostly out of the spotlight save the occaisionally photo on Instagram.