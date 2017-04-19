Livery driver stabbed, critically injured in the Bronx; attacker sought: police

THE BRONX — Police on Wednesday are searching for the person they say stabbed a livery driver, critically injuring the man.

A stabbing was reported near Crotona Park East and Prospect Avenue, bordering the Forhurst area, around 11 a.m., police said.

A livery driver, 31, was found inside his vehicle suffering stab wounds to his neck and right shoulder, according to police.

He has been hospitalized and listed in critical condition.

Police did not say what led up to the attack, but are seeking a man last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and pants, and fleeing into Crotona Park.