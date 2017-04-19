L train subway thief cuts pockets to steal wallets, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK –– Cops are looking for a man wanted in a string of robberies targeting sleeping L train passengers, police said.

The thief cuts a hole into victims' pants as they're sleeping and then takes their wallet, police say. He's robbed at least seven times on an L train since February, and most recently struck on April 2 around 5 a.m. when he sliced the front pocket of the 24-year-old man and took his wallet, according to the NYPD.

He stole two other times on the same morning. In a southbound L train, the man snatched wallets from a 39-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, police said. Both victims realized their items were stolen as they woke up.

The man was unsuccessful when he tried robbing a 28-year-old man on March 28 after the victim noticed him cut his front and rear pants pocket on an L train, police said.

The other three victims include men ages 21 to 23 when he robbed them in a similar fashion, police said.

The subway snatcher is described to be between 30 to 40 years old, dark complexion, about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a light blue button up shirt, black NY hat, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).