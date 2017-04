Here’s the key to getting the highest credit score possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The key to getting the highest credit score possible is not about how much you use your credit card, but how you use it.

Examples form segment:

Credit Score between 300-450 94% Use of Monthly Credit Limit

Average Credit Card Balance: $2,653

Credit Score between 801-850 5% Use of Monthly Credit Limit

Average Credit Card Balance: $2,231 Credit Limit: $46,735

Credit Score between 601-650 63% Use of Monthly Credit Limit

Average Credit Card Balance: $10,283

Credit Score between 651-700 47% Use of Monthly Credit Limit

Average Credit Card Balance: $9,776

Credit Score between 701-750 27% Use of Monthly Credit Limit

Average Credit Card Balance: $6,876