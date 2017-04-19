Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez commits suicide, found dead in prison cell: Massachusetts Department of Correction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Mass. — Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez committed suicide by hanging himself in his prison cell early Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

Corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center discovered Hernandez hanged in his cell around 3:05 a.m., according to Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications Christopher Fallon.

Hernandez, 27, was in a single cell in a general population housing, and attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming it with various items when he hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet, Fallon said.

"Lifesaving techniques" were attempted, and Hernandez was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m., Fallon said.

The Connecticut native and former New England Patriots tight end was acquitted last Friday in a double slaying, but was already serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

The most recent trial was over the 2012 shooting deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Hernandez was charged two years later, with prosecutors claiming the two men were fatally shot by the NFL star because he felt disrespected when one of them bumped into him and spilled his drink at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez signed a five-year, $40 million contact with the Patriots about six weeks after Furtado and de Abreu were killed, and went on to play another season before Lloyd was killed.

He was cut from the team shortly after he was arrested in Lloyd’s death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.