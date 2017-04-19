Couple caught allegedly having sex on beach near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A couple were arrested Friday after they were caught allegedly having sex near President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, according to WPBF-TV.

Daniel Dolan, 19, of Pennsylvania, and Chloe Exiner, 20, of Illinois, are charged with indecent exposure.

The U.S. Coast Guard was patrolling the area while President Donald Trump was in town for Easter when Dolan was spotted sitting on beach behind a tree while Exiner was sitting on his lap, “bouncing up and down in a lewd and sexual manner.”

Dolan reached for his pants as the officer approached and the two admitted to having sex on the beach, saying they weren’t allowed to have sex at their treatment facilities.

Both were arrested.