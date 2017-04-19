Bill O’Reilly out at Fox News Channel: 21st Century Fox

NEW YORK — Bill O’Reilly won’t be returning to Fox News Channel.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” a statement from 21st Century Fox read Wednesday.

The host of “The O’Reilly Factor” was under fire after the New York Times reported that five women had reached settlements over allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The report claimed that the settlements accumulated to $13 million.

One by one, advertisers began pulling commercials from the show.

“In light of the recent New York Times investigation, BMW of North America has suspended its advertising with ‘The O’Reilly Factor,'” a statement from BMW of North America read.

Allstate was one of more than a dozen companies to sever ties with the show.

“Inclusivity and support for women are important Allstate values. We are concerned about the issues surrounding the program and we have suspended our advertising,” Allstate said in a statement.

O’Reilly is the third evening host to leave Fox News in the last year, following the departures of Megyn Kelly and Greta Van Susteren.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.