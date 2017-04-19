9 injured in Brownsville apartment fire

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Nine people were injured Wednesday afternoon when a fire broke out in a Brooklyn apartment building.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 240 Lott Ave. in the Brownsville section of the borough around 1:30 p.m.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the six-story building.

By 2:15 p.m., the fire was placed under control.

Officials treated nine people at the scene. There were no reports of victims being transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.