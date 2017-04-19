No. 7 train service suspended in both directions due to signal problems

NEW YORK — The No. 7 train is suspended in both directions Wednesday evening due to signal problems.
According to the MTA, the problems are impacting the entire line.
The timing couldn’t be worse for New York Mets fans relying on the No. 7 to see the team play at Citi Field tonight at 7:10 p.m.
Due to signal problems between 34 St-Hudson Yards and Flushing-Main St, there is no or express train service between 34 St-Hudson Yards and Flushing-Main St in both directions.
As an alternative, customer are advised to take the 42 St Shuttle, , , , , and trains.
Allow additional travel time.