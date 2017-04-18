United Nations worker busted for bank robberies

NEW YORK – Cops arrested a United Nations worker wanted in a string of bank robberies in Manhattan, police said Tuesday.

Abdullahi Shuaibu, 53, was caught at the United Nations in midtown after coming back empty handed from his latest alleged hold-up a few blocks away. Cops say someone recognized him from the wanted posted that has been circulating and the police were waiting to take him in.

Detectives have been on the suspect’s tail since Feb. 27 when they say he pulled off the first robbery on Madison Avenue. He allegedly threatened the teller saying he had a gun and demanded cash, police said. Then two weeks later, police say he tried to rob a bank on Third Avenue but left empty handed. At the end of March he pressed his luck again and reportedly got away with $10,000.

On Tuesday, it was the end of the road for his caper, when he walked into the HSBC bank on the East Side in the afternoon. But his plan was foiled and the police were at the UN for him when he came back.

Shuaibu, who lives in Hollis, Queens works in communications at the United Nations. His Facebook profile shows him inside the General Assembly. Investigators believe he was using his downtime at work to rob banks near the UN for thousands of dollars in supplemental income.

As he waits for arraignment, he will be charged with two counts of robbery and attempted robbery, police said.