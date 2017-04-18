Police looking for 2 suspects after man slashed at Far Rockaway subway station

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Police are looking for two suspects after a person was slashed at a subway station in Far Rockaway Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. on the A train line at the Beach 90th Street station.

A woman reportedly told police that her husband was jumped by the unidentified attackers and slashed. He was taken to the hospital, where is condition is unknown at this time.

Police are continuing to scour the area for the two suspects.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.