New York man arrested for stealing more than 100 cellphones during Coachella music festival

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. – Police arrested a New York man accused of robbing more than 100 cellphones from attendees at the Coachella Art and Music Festival, officials said Monday.

Reinaldo De Jesus Henao, 36, was caught on Friday after several concertgoers who noticed their phones were missing and activated the “Find My Phone” feature, according to police. Many of the victims followed Henao through the venue until security detained him. Cops then arrived and arrested Henao with a backpack containing more than 100 cellphones, police said.

Several of the phones were returned to the victims that night or the following day. The remaining phones were turned into the Lost and Found at the concert site where they could be claimed.

Henao is being charged with grand theft and possession of stolen property, police said.

Police wants to remind everyone to take extra caution in crowded and unfamiliar places. They suggest to place your phone/wallet in your front pocket and spread your values instead of keeping them in one place.