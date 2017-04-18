McDonald’s workers spotted Steve Stephens, tried to stall him at drive-thru before chase: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE, Penn. — A days-long nationwide manhunt for the suspect in the random slaying of an Ohio grandfather that was posted to Facebook came to an end Tuesday thanks to vigilant workers at a McDonald's drive-thru, according to the New York Times.

Pennsylvania State Police received a tip just after 11 a.m. Tuesday that Steve Stephens' car was spotted in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Erie, Penn., the last place his cellphone released a "ping," or a signal, after the Easter Sunday killing of Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland, Ohio.

Shortly before a police chase that ended in his death, Stephens had pulled into the McDonald's drive-thru on Buffalo Road and ordered a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and large order of French fries, the restaurant's manager told the Times.

Henry Sayers told the news outlet his employees recognized Stephens and called police. They gave him his order of McNuggets but held onto the fries, trying to keep him at the drive-thru long enough for police to arrive.

"But he just took his nuggets and said, 'I have to go,' and he drove off," Sayers told the Times, saying Stephens did not speed away but drove off at a normal pace.

When troopers arrived, Stephens was leaving the parking lot and a "brief pursuit" ensued. State troopers trailed Stephens for 2 miles before initiating a PIT manuever to disable his white Ford Fusion.

"As the vehicle was spinning out of control from the PIT manuever, Stephens pulled a pistol and shot himself in the head," Pennsylvania state police said in a statement.

He died at the scene.

A $50,000 reward was offered for information that led to Stephens' arrest. It's not known if the McDonald's workers will receive that money for their tip.

Stephens had been wanted for allegedly shooting Godwin — a father of 10 and grandfather of 14 — as the 74-year-old was walking home from Easter dinner. Video of the killing was posted to Facebook that day and later removed.

In a video, Stephens said he was going to continue his violent rampage and that he had killed more than a dozen others. Federal investigators said Godwin is the only known victim.

That sparked what started as a five-state manhunt that included New York and soon became a nationwide search for Stephens, who was a vocational specialist who worked with youth and young adults.

By midday Tuesday, nearly 400 tips had been called in with reported sightings of Stephens being made as far west as Texas, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said.

It appears Stephens chose his victim at random, perhaps because he was angry with his girlfriend, as evidenced by what the suspect said in the now-deleted video.

"Obviously, he's got deep, deep issues," Williams said of Stephens.

Godwin was a former manufacturing worker and self-taught mechanic who is survived by 10 children and 14 grandchildren. Soon after Godwin was gunned down, his family said they have forgiven the shooter and called on him to turn himself in.

"It's just what our parents taught us," Godwin's daughter Tonya Godwin-Baines told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "My dad would be really proud of us and he would want this from us.

His children said Godwin was a kind, peaceful man who loved to fish and do his daughters' hair. He was often seen carrying a plastic bag he used to pick up errant cans and plastic bottles littered in his neighborhood. He was doing just that when he was killed.

"They don't make men like him anymore," his daughter Debbie Godwin said. "He was definitely one in a million."