Man stabbed multiple times at Staten Island house party

ANNADALE, Staten Island –– Police say a man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed during a house party on Staten Island.

It happened at 270 Koch Blvd. around 11 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple stab wounds to the back and chest, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

Cops say it occurred at a house party with a “large number” of young people.

