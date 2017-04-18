Man accused of killing Howard Beach runner Karina Vetrano due in court

NEW YORK — More than eight months after Karina Vetrano was sexually assaulting and killed as she ran near her Howard Beach home, her accused killer is set to be arraigned Tuesday.

Chanel Lewis, 20, was arrested in February — more than six months after Vetrano was slain.

Police located Lewis after discovering three summonses for trespassing and public urination in the area in which Vetrano was killed.

This, they say, was enough to question Lewis, who allegedly voluntarily agreed to a DNA swab that matched male DNA found on Vetrano’s cellphone, neck and fingernails.

That DNA had previously been tested, and yielded no national or state DNA database match.

Lewis also made two videotaped confessions where he gave “specific” details about how he killed Vetrano, according to law enforcement sources.

Veterano, 30, was alone on a run the afternoon of Aug. 2, 2016, near Howard Beach’s Spring Creek Park when she was assaulted and killed — her body later discovered by her father, a retired FDNY official.