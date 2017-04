Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He's a Tony and Grammy Award winner and he's one of Broadway's Best.

Billy Porter may be poised for another Grammy for his latest project: The Soul of Richard Rodgers.

The album, a collaboration with some of Broadways' brightest stars, brings new life to some familiar tunes.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

April 21, at Adelphi in Garden City, N.Y.

April 22, at Kean University in Union, N.J.

May 5, Emelin TheaterĀ in Westchester, N.Y.