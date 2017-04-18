2-month-old baby hospitalized in critical condition: police

WEST BRONX — A 2-month-old possibly suffering from shaken baby syndrome has been hospitalized in critical condition, police said Tuesday.

The injured baby was recovered from a home near Morris Avenue and Mount Hope Place, in the Bronx, police said.

The child was bleeding and suffering eye hemorrhaging, according to police. He was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police said the baby appeared to have suffered shaken baby syndrome, described by medical experts as a serious head injury caused when an infant or toddler is forcefully shaken.

The baby’s parents are being interviewed, police said.

No arrests have been made and the Administration for Children’s Service is investigating.