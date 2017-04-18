BASEBALL’S BACK ON PIX11: CHECK OUT THE FULL LINEUP FOR THE METS AND YANKEES

2-month-old baby hospitalized in critical condition: police

Posted 11:31 AM, April 18, 2017, by

WEST BRONX — A 2-month-old possibly suffering from shaken baby syndrome has been hospitalized in critical condition, police said Tuesday.

The injured baby was recovered from a home near Morris Avenue and Mount Hope Place, in the Bronx, police said.

The child was bleeding and suffering eye hemorrhaging, according to police. He was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police said the baby appeared to have suffered shaken baby syndrome, described by medical experts as a serious head injury caused when an infant or toddler is forcefully shaken.

The baby’s parents are being interviewed, police said.

No arrests have been made and the Administration for Children’s Service is investigating.

