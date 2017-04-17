Where to get freebies and deals on Tax Day 2017

NEW YORK — You filed your taxes on time; you paid Uncle Sam; and now, you deserve a treat.

Several companies are offering specials — including freebies — to, hopefully, take the sting out of Tax Day.

From food to massages to office help, here is a list of places where taxpayers can get rewarded on Tuesday:

Bertucci’s: All small pizzas will be $4.18 (down from the usual price of $8.49), and dinner pizzas (cheese, margherita or pepperoni) will cost $10.40 each. The deal includes dine-in or carryout orders and is limited to two pizzas per order.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Get 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese for $10.40.

Great American Cookies: Free birthday cake cookies will be given out at participating locations.

HydroMassage: Relax with a free HydroMassage experience at participating locations. Depending on the demand, massages may be limited to 10 minutes. Bring this coupon with you to redeem the offer.

JetBlue: The airline is offering customers who were stuck with a tax bill this year the chance to win a free return flight. Fill out this form to enter.

Kona Ice: Chill out with free shaved ice at participating locations nationwide. There are Kona Ice trucks in Hoboken, East Essex and southeast Westchester.

National Parks: Get free entrance to all U.S. National Parks during the weekends before and after Tax Day for National Park Week.

Office Depot: Put up to 5 pounds of documents through a shredder for free.

Sonic Drive-In: Single-patty cheeseburgers will be half-priced all day on April 18, with no limit per customer. Available at participating locations while supplies last.

Staples: Shred up to 2 pounds of unwanted paper for free.

Tony Roma’s: Indulge in a free dessert at participating Tony Roma’s restaurants.

White Castle: Get 15 percent off any purchase using this coupon.

World of Beer: Toast your taxes with a free draught beer at participating locations.