Police: 8-year-old suspect in Michigan toddler’s home day care death

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An 8-year-old is suspected in the death of a 1-year-old boy who was left unsupervised in a home day care in Michigan.

Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis tells MLive.com for a story Monday that the toddler’s body was found concealed Friday morning in a bedroom. He says the primary witness is only 5 years old. He did not yet know a cause of death.

He said the 1-year-old had been crying and “the 8-year-old dealt with the baby crying.”

Bryanna Reasonover told WOOD-TV and WZZM-TV that she found her son’s body in a playpen when she went to pick up three children she had dropped off the previous night.

“It’s very frustrating to not know what happened, to know he was suffering when all he probably wanted was his mommy,” she told the Detroit Free Press.

The 8-year-old was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the child's funeral costs.