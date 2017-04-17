× NY Tax Call Center running through filing deadline Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. — It’s not too late to seek tax filing help from New York state.

State tax officials have extended the hours of their Income Tax Call Center through the filing deadline Tuesday.

Tax assistance will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 518-457-5181.

The state tax department has handled more than 321,000 calls related to tax return filing and refunds. Officials expect to answer about 30,000 more calls Monday and Tuesday.

Tax returns are typically due April 15, but this year the country got three extra days.

The due date was pushed to Tuesday, April 18 because April 15 fell on a weekend and Monday is Emancipation Day, a legal holiday for the District of Colombia.

Those who still cannot file on time have until Tuesday to request and automatic six-month extension.

These extensions, however, do not provide more time to pay what you owe.