NY Tax Call Center running through filing deadline Tuesday

Posted 5:53 AM, April 17, 2017, by and , Updated at 05:52AM, April 17, 2017

DES PLAINES, IL - MARCH 23: The top of a form 1040 individual income tax return for 2005 is seen atop a stack on the same at the Des Plaines Public Library March 23, 2006 in Des Plaines, Illinois. Americans are preparing for the income tax filing deadline next month whether using tax software, filing on the paper forms or using a tax preparer. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. — It’s not too late to seek tax filing help from New York state.

State tax officials have extended the hours of their Income Tax Call Center through the filing deadline Tuesday.

Tax assistance will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 518-457-5181.

The state tax department has handled more than 321,000 calls related to tax return filing and refunds. Officials expect to answer about 30,000 more calls Monday and Tuesday.

Tax returns are typically due April 15, but this year the country got three extra days.

The due date was pushed to Tuesday, April 18 because April 15 fell on a weekend and Monday is Emancipation Day, a legal holiday for the District of Colombia.

Those who still cannot file on time have until Tuesday to request and automatic six-month extension.

These extensions, however, do not provide more time to pay what you owe.

