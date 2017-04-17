2 critically injured when car crashes, goes underneath tractor-trailer in Queens

ROSEDALE, Queens — Two people were critically injured when their car crashed into and went underneath a tractor-trailer in Queens Monday night.

The collision happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rockaway and Brookville boulevards in the Rosedale section of the borough.

First responders had to pull the victims from inside of the car.

They were both taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.