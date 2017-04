Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor-Comedian Jonathan Kite quickly became a fan favorite on the CBS series "2 Broke Girls" as Oleg, the hilarious and lovable Ukrainian cook. This funnyman is also a master impressionist — from Barack Obama to Vince Vaughn, and even Donald Trump.

Kite stopped by PIX11 News to show off his best impressions and to discuss his role on the hit show "2 Broke Girls."

The season finale of "2 Broke Girls" airs tonight at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.