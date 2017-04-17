10-year-old girl hit by stray bullet, man killed in Jersey City shooting: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A man is dead and a 10-year-old girl remains hospitalized after being shot in the stomach while caught in the crossfire in a Jersey City shooting on Easter, police confirmed Monday.

Two men on bikes, and wearing ski masks, approached Ocean and Van Nostrand avenues around 10 p.m. Sunday and opened fire, according to police sources.

A man was shot and killed at the scene, according to police, who did not say why he may have been targeted.

A 10-year-old girl was shot by a stray bullet in the stomach and hospitalized, according to police. She is not believed to have any relation to the man who was killed.

The girl underwent surgery overnight and remained hospitalized Monday.

Two men have been arrested, and ski masks, guns, and two bicycles were recovered from the scene, police sources say.

No charges have been filed, and the men continue to be questioned by police and prosecutors.