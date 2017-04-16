Shaq offers to pay for funeral of teen who accidentally killed himself on Instagram Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA — NBA legend Shaquille O'Neill plans to cover the funeral expenses for a Georgia teenager who accidentally shot himself while his friends watched on Instagram Live.

“I heard a big boom," his mother Shaniqua Stephens said. "I couldn’t tell if it was a gun shot or what."

Stephens had just watched her 13-year-old son take out the trash when she heard the gunshot.

She found her son, Malachi Hemphill, in a pool of blood. His phone was still streaming.

“We kicked in the door. We found him just laying there in a pool of blood," Stephens recounted to WXIA. "My daughter screamed and said, ‘Mom turn his phone off!'.”

The teen's grandmother told NBC11 that Shaq offered to pay for the funeral.

"We just broke down and started crying because Malachi didn't have any insurance," Bankston said. "We weren't prepared to bury him this young. We didn't have insurance for him. So to have that from Shaquille O'Neal it was a blessing and very touching, and we appreciate everything he do for the community."

O'Neal told NBC11 he wanted to help the family deal with the tragic death.

"No mother should have to go through this," he said. "I can only imagine the pain that she and all of Malachi's family must be feeling."

