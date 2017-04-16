Police find drunk chihuahua in DUI suspect’s car

BETHEL PARK, Penn. — A chihuahua was treated for alcohol poisoning after police say he drank liquor his owner spilled in the car.

Thomas Bloedel, 44, was found in his car against a fence Thursday afternoon just outside of the Pittsburgh-metropolitan area. Police say Bloedel appeared to be heavily intoxicated — and he wasn’t the only one.

“A gentleman was intoxicated in a car and I guess had vodka in the car that spilled and Maxwell got into it an drank some,” Dimitri Brown of University Veterinary Specialists told CNN affiliate WTAE.

Maxwell the chihuahua was taken to an emergency veterinarian where he was treated for alcohol poisoning.

Brown said little Maxwell was “stumbling around like a person who was drunk” and had dilated pupils.

Bloedel was taken to Allegheny County Jail and charged with driving under the influence, terroristic threats and animal cruelty.

Police at the scene reported that the suspect threatened to shoot and kill the arresting officers.

It was not immediately clear if Maxwell would return to Bloedel after the incident.