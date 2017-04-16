Manhunt underway in Cleveland for suspect accused of killing man on Facebook Live

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed another man during a Facebook Live video Sunday afternoon.

Police say Steve Stephens broadcasted a fatal shooting on Facebook live. He also allegedly claimed to have killed other people.

Cleveland Police say they have not verified at this time if Stephens has killed anyone else. No additional victims have been found as police search through surrounding areas.

Stephens is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 244 pounds. He is driving a white or cream colored SUV.

No other information about Stephens has been provided at this time.

Stephens is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged to not approach him, but to call police instead.

