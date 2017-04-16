Man stabbed in head with machete in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx — Police are searching for two men involved in an alleged machete stabbing in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.

The stabbing happened in the vicinity of E. 152 Street and Wales Avenue in Mott Haven around 3:30 p.m.

Police sources say the suspect, 20, was struck in the head with a machete.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene, the victim was barely conscious.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were wearing grey hoodies and ski masks at the time of the stabbing.

