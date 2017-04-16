Man grabs, tries raping woman in Jackson Heights alley: Police sources

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens— Police are searching for the man who allegedly forced a woman into an alley and tried to rape her in Queens.

The 35-year-old woman was walking on 74th Street and 37th Avenue at around 5 a.m. when the suspect grabbed her from behind. Police say the suspect tried tearing off her clothing in an effort to rape her.

The woman fought him off but he was able to steal her purse, which contained her cellphone, makeup and earrings, police sources said.

Investigators also found surveillance video of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a white jacket, white pants and green shirt.

She was taken to the hospital.

Her condition was not immediately known.

