Boater dies after falling into Long Island Sound

MILFORD, Conn. — A boater has died after falling into Long Island Sound off the Connecticut coast.

Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police and the Milford Fire Department say the man died after falling from his boat into the water on Saturday evening.

He was identified as Richard Melucci, 43, of Mount Sinai, New York.

His wife called for help just after 6 p.m. Saturday. She said Melucci had fallen in and was having trouble staying afloat. Marine units with local fire departments and the Coast Guard responded for the search and rescue mission.

It took the Coast Guard rescue team about an hour to find the man in the Long Island Sound. Emergency crews tried to save him, but he was later declared dead at a hospital.

Their boat was just a short distance away from Charles Island at the time of the incident. The boaters were returning to their home port of Long Island.

The victim’s wife was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

PIX11 contributed to this report.