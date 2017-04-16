Authorities: 2 people sitting in stolen car shot, wounded in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities say two people sitting in a stolen car were shot and wounded in New Jersey’s largest city.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Nye Avenue and Osborn Terrace in Newark.

Authorities say the two victims suffered wounds that were not considered life-threatening. But their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities have not said what type of weapon was used or how many shots were fired.

No arrests have been made.