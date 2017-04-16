× 2 found dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning; oven left on in East Harlem apartment overnight

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Two people died in an East Harlem apartment after the oven was left on overnight.

The elderly victims were found around 9 a.m. Sunday, police officials said. They were found in an apartment at 1952 First Avenue.

FDNY and NYPD officials are looking into the deaths. It’s believed the two people died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims. Their relationship was not immediately known.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.