Watch live: April the giraffe bonds with her new calf

NEW YORK – April the giraffe has given birth!

During Animal Adventure Park’s Saturday morning live stream, April’s calf finally entered the world.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. Tens of thousands of people at all hours tune into the YouTube channel for the moment April goes into labor.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

According to Animal Adventure Park, giraffes are pregnant for 15 months.

When the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name the newborn.