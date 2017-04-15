Teenage employee stabbed to death at Yonkers movie theater

YONKERS, N.Y. – Police say a teenage employee at a Yonkers movie theater was stabbed to death late Friday night.

Yonkers police say they received a call at about 12:45 a.m. of a stabbing at Showcase Cinema de Lux in Ridge Hill as a movie was ending.

Upon arriving, officers found the 19-year-old victim in the lobby of the theater with a stab wound to his chest, police said. They took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers determined the victim, who is an employee at the cinema, was approached by a male in the lobby, police said. They say both parties may have known each other.

An argument ensued between both men, resulting into a fight that ended with the individual fatally stabbing the victim with a knife, police said. The man ran away and dropped his weapon, which was recovered by police.

Authorities describe the attacker to be about 20 years old and 6 feet tall with a thin build.

Police say multiple people present in the lobby at the time are being interviewed as well as multiple sources are being reviewed.

Anyone with information regarding the same is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724.