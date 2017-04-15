Teen charged in murder of Brooklyn 19-year-old found in snow

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police have charged a teenager in an execution-style shooting that killed a 19-year-old in Brooklyn in March.

A city snow plow driver found the body of Trevon Dickens, 19, with a gunshot wound to his head on Mar. 16 in East Flatbush. Sources say Dickens had been left for dead on the snowy sidewalk.

The East New York resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Kendall Sylvester, 15, on Friday. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

No motive in the shooting has been identified.

40.650012 -73.915568