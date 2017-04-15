Mom throws newborn against door because he was crying: Police

MINERAL WELLS, Texas — A Texas infant is recovering after police say his mom threw him against the door for crying.

Mineral Wells Index reports emergency responders were called to the Mineral Wells home for a reported sick child.

The 2-month-old boy was airlifted to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth where his condition was not immediately clear.

Police say Brooke Lauren Reed, 24, admitted that she threw the infant into the front door because he was crying.

Reed was arrested and charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

Mineral Wells Police Chief Dean Sullivan told the Index that if the child should “take a turn for the worse,” charges would be upgraded.

There were no other children in the home.