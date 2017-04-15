Man swings machete at Cypress Hills deli employee: NYPD

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a man they say swung a machete at a Brooklyn deli employee following an argument.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on April 4 in front of 3441 Fulton Street in Cypress Hills.

Police say the suspect was standing in front of the deli when a store employee walked out and asked him to leave. The suspect got angry and allegedly attempted to hit the employee with a machete.

The suspect missed however, leaving the employee uninjured. He then took off running.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).