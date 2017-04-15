Hundreds evacuated as fire rips through Passaic apartment

PASSAIC, N.J. – Firefighters are battling a massive fire ripping through an apartment building in Passaic Saturday afternoon.

It’s started at 112 Gregory Ave. around noon. Crews had to leave the building because the ceiling collapsed.

All residents inside the 200-person building have been evacuated and taken to Passaic High School.

Facebook Live video shows heavy black smoke and flames shooting from the top floors of the building.

Fire in Passaic 🔥near main pic.twitter.com/ZNAG5HVfiC — broadwaydre (@broadwaydre386) April 15, 2017

There are no reported injuries in the blaze.

