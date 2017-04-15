BASEBALL’S BACK ON PIX11: CHECK OUT THE FULL LINEUP FOR THE METS AND YANKEES

Arrest made in killing of NYC Google employee Vanessa Marcotte

Posted 3:02 PM, April 15, 2017, by , Updated at 03:00PM, April 15, 2017

PRINCETON, Mass. – Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of Vanessa Marcotte, officials announced Saturday.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office made the announcement during a news conference in the case of a New York City woman killed while out running near her mother’s Massachusetts home last summer.

Marcotte's body was found Aug. 7 in some woods in Princeton.

The announcement comes nearly two months after the district attorney said a DNA profile of a suspect had been developed.

The 27-year-old Marcotte grew up in nearby Leominster. She worked as an account manager for Google in New York.

