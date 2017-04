WESTBURY, N.Y. – An ambulance crashed into a gasoline pump on Long Island Saturday afternoon.

The Nassau County Police emergency vehicle crashed at a Shell gasoline station on the corner of Stewart and Carman avenues in Westbury just after 1:50 p.m.

Police did not say how many were injured.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.