Wisconsin man suspected of mailing manifesto to Trump caught after 10-day manhunt

9:15 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials say a man suspected of stealing firearms from a gun store and sending President Donald Trump an anti-government manifesto has been arrested in southwestern Wisconsin.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski was captured around 6 a.m. Friday near Readstown, Wisconsin. The sheriff’s office said in a statement that he was captured without incident.

Readstown is 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

More than 150 law enforcement officials had been searching for Jakubowski since April 4 when authorities say he broke into a gun store in Janesville, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says Jakubowski wrote a 161-page manifesto in which he detailed a long list of grievances against the government and spoke of plans to launch attacks with the 18 firearms he allegedly stole.

8:51 a.m.

Authorities are investigating a letter threatening Easter attacks on churches in Wisconsin purportedly sent by the subject of a manhunt accused of stealing weapons and sending a rambling manifesto to the White House.

The letter mailed by someone claiming to be Joseph Jakubowski threatens unspecified violence on Sunday at churches in the Sussex area, about 25 miles northwest of Milwaukee. Rock County sheriff’s officials are trying to determine if the letter is authentic.

Jakubowski is accused of stealing 18 guns from a store near Janesville April 4. Officials believe the 32-year-old man also wrote an anti-government manifesto indicating his dislike for religion and a desire to carry out unspecified attacks.

Meanwhile, Gov. Scott Walker has canceled his annual Easter egg hunt scheduled for Saturday while Jakubowski remains at large.

