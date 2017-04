Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS – Parts of the Las Vegas Strip were shut down overnight due to a fire at a popular hotel-casino.

Flames were shooting out of the Bellagio Thursday night and debris appeared to be falling near its famous fountains.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze in less than 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported but the roof was damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.