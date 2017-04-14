Target recalls 560,000 Easter toys

NEW YORK – More than half a million Easter egg and dinosaur-shaped toys that were sold at Target are being recalled due to a “serious ingestion hazard,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino.

The absorbent toys grow 600 times its size when dipped in water to reveal an “Easter character” inside, according to the packaging.

If swallowed by children, these toys can create a life-threatening problem, expanding inside the body and creating intestinal blocks that could cause severe discomfort, vomiting and dehydration.

No injuries have been reported, but anyone who owns the now-recalled toys should “immediately” take it away from children, the CPSC said.

These model numbers are marked inside the recalled toys’ packaging:

Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs: 234-25-1200

Easter Grow Toys: 234-25-1200

Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs: 234-09-0016

The $1 toys, which were sold at Target stores nationwide from February until March, can be returned to any Target store for a full refund.