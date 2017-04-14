Some countdown clocks and kiosks provide new transit information

Where's my train?
When will it be here?
Millions of riders ask that question every day. Arrival and departure information is available via websites and smart-phone applications. Information screens are on display in stations.
On the subway, real-time information is available only on the numbered lines (not the 7 train) and the L train. Signals have not yet been upgraded along those tracks.
The MTA is installing new technology on trains and in stations that can track locations. A pilot at 8 stations in Manhattan produced favorable results along the N, Q, R, W line.
Intersection, a media and technology company that works with the MTA, has updated its "On The Go" Information Kiosks to reflect real-time information at those stations.