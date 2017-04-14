Paterson cop kills partially naked man who allegedly fired at officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, N.J. — Police in Paterson shot and killed a partially naked man who allegedly opened fire on the officer Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident unfolded about 2 p.m. on Fulton Place near East 18th Street, where officers had been called about a report of an "emotionally disturbed" man who was partially naked and armed with a gun.

Sources told PIX11 News there was a standoff between the man and officers until the man allegedly opened fire and police shot back, striking him.

At least a dozen bullets flew, according to video from the scene.

The deceased, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.