New York’s First Lady, Sandra Lee, brings us into the kitchen where she offers budget-conscious cooking classes

UPPER WEST SIDE, NY- She doesn’t shy away from anything. Last fall, New York's First Lady, Sandra Lee, sat down with me to talk candidly following her double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. "Breast cancer is not something you go through alone, I was very lucky I have Andrew," she said in 2016. Not a day a goes by where she isn’t thankful. "I had a tough couple of years," she said. "I just had my check up and everything is great."

At that time the Discovery Channel was filming a documentary about on her work with UNICEF. "I was a founding board member of Los Angeles chapter," she explained. And celebrity chef and author is on the go again with traveling cooking classes, tv shows, and of course, her partner, Governor Andrew Cuomo. "He is a superstar," Lee smiled. "Everyone should know how hard he is working and always doing the right thing."

She's very busy herself, so how does he balance it all? "I just have fun, and Andrew says, honey do what makes you happy," she said. "I do my work here and do as much good work as you can."

We caught up with her just before her cooking classes where she helps budget conscious shoppers put together some great meals. "I do small intimate cooking classes for about 16 people for special occasions like for Easter and coming up Mother's Day and this is one of our classes," she showed us.

And no matter your skill set or lack thereof, she love it! "A lot of people want to know what do we eat at home," Lee said. "[We eat] a lot of hard boiled eggs, bananas and almonds. I love carbs, my sweetheart loves carbs [but] he is much better at his diet than I am, I just wanted to be naughty for awhile. Now I'm on the get healthy track."

It seems to be working but she never forgets what’s most important. "Your health is all that matters, that’s the truth!" Lee said.