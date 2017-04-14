Men sought in string of iPhone robberies at Queens, Brooklyn cellphone stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOWARD BEACH, Queens – Police need your help finding two men accused of stealing cellphones in Queens and Brooklyn.

Surveillance video released by cops shows the pair walking into the AT&T store on 157th Street in Howard Beach, Queens around 6 p.m. on March 15th, police said.

One of the men starts off browsing, then when he thinks no-one is looking, he takes an iPhone and puts it into his jacket. An employee spotted him and as she approaches him, he takes off with the phone.

On the same day, the duo hit a Metro PCS store on 231st street, also in Queens, and got away with an iPhone the same way, police said.

Earlier in the week, police say they took iPhones from two other Queens locations - the AT&T store on 94th Street and Rockaway Blvd and the Metro PCS store on 215th Street and Jamaica Avenue, according to the NYPD.

In January, they allegedly stole phones from a Metro PCS store on Liberty Avenue and in December, they allegedly grabbed three from a store on Avenue U, in Brooklyn.

The iPhone-bandits started their crime spree back in November, when they took three iPhone 7’s from Metro PCS stores on Jamaica Avenue and Queens Blvd in Queens, according to police.

Police say no-one was hurt during the robberies.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).