Long Island man arrested in fatal shooting of girlfriend in Dix Hills, police say

DIX HILLS, N.Y. – A Long Island man fatally shot his girlfriend and then drove away with her bleeding body until cops caught up to him, police said Friday.

Nassau police say Eric Bermudez, 36, confronted Regina Flecha, 37, on Burroughs Avenue, north of Kenmore Street, and shot her multiple times at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. He allegedly dragged Flecha into his car and drove away.

Detectives spotted his car speed on Fifth Avenue in Bay Shore and pulled him over when they discovered Flecha was inside, police said. Emergency crews responded to the traffic stop and took the woman to a hospital, where she died a short time later.

Bermudez was charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Cops say the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6393 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.