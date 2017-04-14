Firefighters battle Hoboken building fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBOKEN, N.J. – Firefighters are battling a fire at an apartment in Hoboken Friday morning.

It's happening on one of the top floors at 64 Monroe St.

More than a dozen firefighters appear to be on scene.

No word on the amount of injuries.

A city spokesperson says Monroe Street is closed from 1st Street to Observer Highway and Observer Highway is closed from Madison Street to Monroe Street.

